Joy, profound responsibility: What makes 'teaching' the greatest profession

Teaching: The Greatest Profession
Author: Jiddu Krishnamurti
Publisher: Krishnamurti Foundation India
Pages: 228
Price: Rs 295
Is teaching just another job that enables a person to earn money, fulfil their needs, take care of their family, and gain a respectable position in society? Or is it concerned with taking responsibility for what is happening in the world, and preparing the present generation for the future? Are teachers supposed to care only about their subject expertise, or venture beyond?
These are pertinent questions to ask on September 5, celebrated as Teachers’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of our former President Dr