Just another brick in the wall

The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian

Author: Neha Dixit

Publisher: Juggernaut

Pages: 303

Price: Rs 799

New Delhi-based independent journalist Neha Dixit’s debut book The Many Lives of Syeda X is the story of a faceless Indian Muslim working-class woman. Syeda X moved from Varanasi to Delhi with her husband and three children after the riots triggered by the demolition of the Babri Masjid. A poor migrant in Delhi, she juggled multiple jobs a day, and moved from Chandni Chowk to Sabhapur to Karawal Nagar.

With over 50 jobs in almost 30 years, working more than 16