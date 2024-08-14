Business Standard
Home / Book / Just another brick in the wall

Just another brick in the wall

Through the eyes of Syeda, journalist Neha Dixit traces India's story, particularly Delhi's, over the last three decades-covering hot-button issues like gau rakshaks, corruption, CAA, and more

Book
Premium

Neha Kirpal
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian
Author: Neha Dixit
Publisher:  Juggernaut
Pages: 303
Price: Rs 799

New Delhi-based independent journalist Neha Dixit’s debut book The Many Lives of Syeda X is the story of a faceless Indian Muslim working-class woman. Syeda X moved from Varanasi to Delhi with her husband and three children after the riots triggered by the demolition of the Babri Masjid. A poor migrant in Delhi, she juggled multiple jobs a day, and moved from Chandni Chowk to Sabhapur to Karawal Nagar. 

With over 50 jobs in almost 30 years, working more than 16

