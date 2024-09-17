Kara Swisher's memoir offers vivid, unflattering sketches of tech moguls

Burn Book: A Tech Love Story

Author: Kara Swisher

Publisher: Piatkus

Pages: 320

Price: Rs 510

During an interview early on in his career with journalists Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Facebook, started to sweat profusely when questioned on the issue of privacy and “instant personalisation”. Noticing his obvious discomfort, Ms Swisher suggested he take off his warm hoodie to cool down. An observer may think this was considerate advice but here comes the actual admission: Offering this tip was not “entirely altruistic”. Ms Swisher did not want to smack Mr Zuckerberg’s baby face back to life