Kashmir's flawed hero

Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir
Author: Chitralekha Zutshi
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 384
Price: Rs 799
So, what was Sheikh Abdullah, the Lion of Kashmir? A good guy? A bad guy? A traitor? A patriot? All? None?
This book answers these questions and more objectively, based on research spanning 30 years.
The book is outstanding, and there is much to learn irrespective of your political affiliations.
Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah (1905-82) was a deeply conflicted individual. He was a fierce Kashmiri nationalist but also aspired to lead the Muslims of
the entire Indian subcontinent — Chitralekha Zutshi says this could be one reason M A Jinnah