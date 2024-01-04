Sensex (    %)
                        
Kashmir's flawed hero

Chitralekha Zutshi's book on Sheikh Abdullah is outstanding, and there is much to learn for readers irrespective of their political affiliations

Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir
Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir 
Author: Chitralekha Zutshi
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 384
Price: Rs 799

So, what was Sheikh Abdullah, the Lion of Kashmir? A good guy? A bad guy? A traitor? A patriot? All? None?

This book answers these questions and more objectively, based on research spanning 30 years.

The book is outstanding, and there is much to learn irrespective of your political affiliations.

Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah (1905-82) was a deeply conflicted individual. He was a fierce Kashmiri nationalist but also aspired to lead the Muslims of

the entire Indian subcontinent — Chitralekha Zutshi says this could be one reason M A Jinnah

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

