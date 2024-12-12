Kevin Rudd's book examines Xi Jinping's push to reshape Western norms

On Xi Jinping: How Xi’s Marxist Nationalism is Shaping China and the World
Author: Kevin Rudd
Publisher: OUP
Pages: 610
Price: Rs 2,734In the last few years, there have been multiple attempts by scholars to understand and analyse the thoughts of Xi Jinping. This is because as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), he has managed to change the discourse on China’s domestic and foreign policy. Given the opaque nature of the CPC’s functioning, one is always left wondering how and why things happen and what the world can expect