Kevin Rudd's book examines Xi Jinping's push to reshape Western norms

On Xi Jinping: How Xi’s Marxist Nationalism is Shaping China and the World

Author: Kevin Rudd

Publisher: OUP

Pages: 610

Price: Rs 2,734

In the last few years, there have been multiple attempts by scholars to understand and analyse the thoughts of Xi Jinping. This is because as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), he has managed to change the discourse on China’s domestic and foreign policy. Given the opaque nature of the CPC’s functioning, one is always left wondering how and why things happen and what the world can expect