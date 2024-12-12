Business Standard
Kevin Rudd's book examines Xi Jinping's push to reshape Western norms

The author concludes that the Chinese leader is determined to strengthen ideology, change global norms in China's favour, and leave a legacy of his thoughts as the driving mandate for the CPC

On Xi Jinping: How Xi’s Marxist Nationalism is Shaping China and the World
On Xi Jinping: How Xi’s Marxist Nationalism is Shaping China and the World

Gunjan Singh
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

On Xi Jinping: How Xi’s Marxist Nationalism is Shaping China and the World
Author: Kevin Rudd
Publisher: OUP
Pages: 610
Price: Rs 2,734
  In the last few years, there have been multiple attempts by scholars to understand and analyse the thoughts of Xi Jinping. This is because as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), he has managed to change the discourse on China’s domestic and foreign policy. Given the opaque nature of the CPC’s functioning, one is always left wondering how and why things happen and what the world can expect
