'Law and the Economy in India' explores rationale behind key regulations

Law and the Economy in India: Before Independence and After Author: Tirthankar Roy & Anand V Swamy Publisher: HarperCollins Pages: 584 Price: Rs 799

For an economy to function optimally, participants must be certain of the outcomes — that the counterparty will perform its part, the wealth that one generates will remain with the creator, and that legal systems will ensure these. These attributes are a sine qua non for economic progress. Yet, as far back as 1793, Governor General Cornwallis rued that the “growing backlog of suits struck at the very root of the prosperity of the country”.

Law and the Economy