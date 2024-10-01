Business Standard
Home / Book / 'Law and the Economy in India' explores rationale behind key regulations

'Law and the Economy in India' explores rationale behind key regulations

The depth of discussion on the economic linkages and laws are not examined in as much detail to justify the use of the noun "Economy" in the title

Law and the Economy in India: Before Independence and After
Premium

Law and the Economy in India: Before Independence and After

V Kumaraswamy
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Law and the Economy in India: Before Independence and After
Author:  Tirthankar Roy & Anand V Swamy
Publisher:  HarperCollins
Pages:  584
Price: Rs 799

For an economy to function optimally, participants must be certain of the outcomes — that the counterparty will perform its part, the wealth that one generates will remain with the creator, and that legal systems will ensure these. These attributes are a sine qua non for economic progress. Yet, as far back as 1793, Governor General Cornwallis rued that the “growing backlog of suits struck at the very root of the prosperity of the country”.

Law and the Economy
Topics : BOOK REVIEW books Book reading economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon