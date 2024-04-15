Leader as 'friction fixer'

THE FRICTION PROJECT: How Smart Leaders Make the Right Things Easy and the Wrong Things Harder

Author: Robert I Sutton and Huggy Rao

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 304

Price: Rs 799

What are the core roles of a leader? Too many are listed and written about. But have you heard of a role as a “friction fixer”?

Leadership is, in some ways, an odd subject when compared to finance or engineering. What you see is not what there is, and what you have been taught is not necessarily what will work. There is a strong tendency to not do what you know needs doing. In