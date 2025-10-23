Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lo Bir Sendra: Jaipal Singh's memoir speaks of an Adivasi in two worlds

If the text sometimes feels disjointed, it is, perhaps, because Singh was not writing for publication but to remember

Lo Bir Sendra: A Hunter in the Burning Forest
Lo Bir Sendra: A Hunter in the Burning Forest

Veenu Sandhu
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Lo Bir Sendra: A Hunter in the Burning Forest
by Jaipal Singh
Published by  Navayana
184 pages ₹399
  In India’s political and cultural history, Jaipal Singh is, paradoxically, a prominent and obscure figure. He was the first Adivasi to study at Oxford; the first to join the Indian Civil Service (and to resign from it); and the first to captain an Indian hockey team to an Olympic gold in Amsterdam in 1928. A powerful voice of the Adivasis in the Constituent Assembly, he remained a parliamentarian till his death in 1970, and was the most consequential Adivasi leader after Birsa Munda.
