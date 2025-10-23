Lo Bir Sendra: Jaipal Singh's memoir speaks of an Adivasi in two worlds

Lo Bir Sendra: A Hunter in the Burning Forest

by Jaipal Singh

Published by Navayana

184 pages ₹399

In India’s political and cultural history, Jaipal Singh is, paradoxically, a prominent and obscure figure. He was the first Adivasi to study at Oxford; the first to join the Indian Civil Service (and to resign from it); and the first to captain an Indian hockey team to an Olympic gold in Amsterdam in 1928. A powerful voice of the Adivasis in the Constituent Assembly, he remained a parliamentarian till his death in 1970, and was the most consequential Adivasi leader after Birsa Munda.