Love, challenges, and diplomacy: An Indian woman's journey in Islamabad

ANINDIANWOMAN INISLAMABAD: 1997-2000

Author: Ruchi Ghanashyam

Publisher: Penguin

Pages:229

Price: Rs 699

It takes courage for an Indian, especially a woman, to agree to take up the post of a diplomat in Pakistan. Ruchi Ghanashyam was the first Indian woman diplomat stationed in Islamabad, along with her husband, A R Ghanashyam. As was expected, the journey was not exactly smooth sailing. During their tenure from 1997 to 2000, the couple was witness to turbulent events that strained relations, such as the India-Pakistan nuclear tests, the Kargil war and the hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight IC 814.