Lucky Loser: A deep dive into the myths of Donald Trump's fortunes

Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered his Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success

Authors: Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 517

Price: Rs 999

This book was published in September, three months ahead of the US presidential polls, presumably to reveal to voters the dangers of returning Donald Trump to the White House. Since the American people, with ample experience of Trump’s toxic first term, chose to vote him back, the deluge of bad publicity from the liberal establishment, this book included, didn’t work. That reality does not detract from the fact that Lucky Loser is a very good book.