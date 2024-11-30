Business Standard
Lucky Loser: A deep dive into the myths of Donald Trump's fortunes

Buettner and Craig are Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporters at the New York Times who have been reporting on Donald Trump's businesses and personal finances since 2016

Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered his Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success
Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered his Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success

Kanika Datta
Kanika Datta
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered his Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success
Authors: Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig
Publisher:  Penguin
Pages: 517  
Price: Rs 999
  This book was published in September, three months ahead of the US presidential polls, presumably to reveal to voters the dangers of returning Donald Trump to the White House. Since the American people, with ample experience of Trump’s toxic first term, chose to vote him back, the deluge of bad publicity from the liberal establishment, this book included,  didn’t work. That reality does not detract from the fact that Lucky Loser is a very good book.
Topics : BOOK REVIEW Donald Trump US Elections US President

