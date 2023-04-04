Making gender budgeting work

In this section

Meaner than the metaverse

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons in budgeting, a tough track for Usha, and more

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Budget 2023: Here's all you need to know about gender budgeting in India

Fiscal Policy for Sustainable Development in Asia Pacific: Gender Budgeting In India

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com