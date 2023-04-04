close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Making gender budgeting work

Social mores cannot be changed by fiscal fiats, but gender budgeting is a starting point, argues Lekha S Chakraborty in her book, which could serve as a useful primer to guide policymakers

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee
Book cover
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fiscal Policy for Sustainable Development in Asia Pacific: Gender Budgeting In India
Or

Also Read

Budget 2023: Here's all you need to know about gender budgeting in India

Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons in budgeting, a tough track for Usha, and more

PMOs, terror trials, presidents and coups

India's missing female scientists

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Meaner than the metaverse

Inside Narasimha Rao's PMO

Topics : BOOK REVIEW | Literature | Book reading

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Govt hikes DA, DR for central govt employees to 42% of basic pay

Image
2 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read
Premium

Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district makes history

Image
2 min read

Karnataka scraps 4% reservation for religious minorities, adds them in EWS

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

104 PTS Market Week negative Ends at record1 high 50, Niftys,SSSS

Image
1 min read
Premium

Microsoft's $69 bn Activision takeover deal gets boost from UK regulators

Image
2 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

Karnataka scraps 4% reservation for religious minorities, adds them in EWS

Image
1 min read

Lok Sabha approves setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal to solve disputes

Image
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon