Making India a fraternity

Fraternity: Constitutional Norm and Human Need
Author: Rajmohan Gandhi
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Pages: 164
Price: Rs 399
The Preamble to the Constitution of India affirms its commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. What do these words mean in our day-to-day lives as citizens of this country? How do we make them matter outside of fiery speeches and passionate manifestoes? Where do we start if we want to breathe life and purpose into these lofty principles enshrined in a document that was adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950?
In a powerful new book titled Fraternity: Constitutional Norm and