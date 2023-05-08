Management and chutzpah

In this section

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

The competition for 'virality'

US Inc and the pandemic challenge

The voice of labour repressed and management during the pandemic

The Raja of Big Things

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Failure is not an Option: When the Chips are Down Get Up and Get Going

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com