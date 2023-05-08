close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Management and chutzpah

Turnaround manager Veer Sagar's book chronicling his journey as an entrepreneur and executive serves a purpose beyond recall and nostalgia, offering valuable insights and lessons to the reader

Shivanand Kanavi
Book cover
Premium

Failure is not an Option: When the Chips are Down Get Up and Get Going

4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Failure is not an Option: When the Chips are Down Get Up and Get Going
Author: Veer Sagar
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Or

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

India's tryst with parliamentary democracy

The Raja of Big Things

Living the life, energy efficiently

The Emperor syndrome

Empire, ego and hot air

The voice of labour repressed and management during the pandemic

US Inc and the pandemic challenge

White hats versus black hats

The competition for 'virality'

Topics : BOOK REVIEW

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The tap still left open

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read
Premium

Extending liability

black money
3 min read

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police

Photo: Twitter
2 min read

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom

China Flag
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Sensex recovers 800 pts from Friday's low; key reasons behind the rally

bull market, rise, rally, sensex, share
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon