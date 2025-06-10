Marketing Mixology: Ambi Parameswaran's book on the ideal cocktail

Marketing Mixology: Four Essential Ingredients for Marketing Success

by Ambi Parameswaran

Published by Westland

172 pages ₹350

In a business-reading landscape awash with jargon-laden tomes and MBA-speak, Marketing Mixology: Four Essential Ingredients for Marketing Success is refreshingly unpretentious. The author, Ambi Parameswaran, a veteran marketer whose career straddles consumer staples, pharmaceuticals and tech, has produced a guide that feels more like a hands-on workshop than an exposition in a lecture hall. He does not march the reader through the usual catechism of STP (segmentation, targeting, positioning). Instead, each chapter opens with a problem drawn from the industry trenches and