Men at home: Gyanendra Pandey on the male retreat from household work

MEN AT HOME: Imagining Liberation in Colonial and Postcolonial India

by Gyanendra Pandey

Published by Orient

BlackSwan

xiii+222 pages ₹1,190

My grandfather often narrated a story about a friend who once deviated from his daily routine and returned home in the afternoon, rather than his usual late-night hour. His wife, startled by this disruption, shut the door in his face saying, “He is not home.” Amusing and apocryphal, this anecdote encapsulates the stark separation of male and female domains — so rigid that a man, encountered out of context, became a stranger in his own home.

The academic interest in this separation is not