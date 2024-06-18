Modernity with Chinese characteristics

Contemporary China: Tradition and Modernity

Author: Poonam Surie

Publisher: KW Publishers

Pages: 253

Price: Rs 1,380

This is an era where most books about China written by Indians have tended to address the geopolitical rivalry between the two nations or the even more vexed boundary issue. It is, therefore, a relief to read a work that covers a different and vastly wider canvas. This book is Poonam Surie’s attempt to look at the many dimensions on which China’s trajectory towards modernity intersects with its traditions and historical currents. For the author, such an endeavour is not new: This book is a logical follow-on from