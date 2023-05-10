close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nipah, Covid and a teacher's learning curve

Former Kerala health minister K K Shailaja's book is indescribably heart-warming , highlighting her empathy and tireless-efforts in fighting the Nipah outbreak in the state

Aditi Phadnis
My Life As a Comrade: The Story of an Extraordinary Politician and the World That Shaped Her
Premium

My Life As a Comrade: The Story of an Extraordinary Politician and the World That Shaped Her

5 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us
It was a virus few knew about at the time or understood. When in May, 2018, three of a family in Kerala died within hours of getting a high fever, headache and encephalitis, K K Shailaja, health minister of the state, knew terrible times were ahead. The Nipah virus attacks the brain system, causes the onset of encephalitis and therefore has a terrifying 70-100 per cent mortality rate. It manifests in fruit bats but can go to other domesticated animals and from there to human beings. Consuming fruit that might have been bitten by infected fruit bats or coming into contact with secretions of any infected creature can infect an individual. But the incubation period is five to 14 days so it takes a while for the patient to show the range of symptoms. The virus is highly contagious so contact tracing has to be extensive and slippages can be fatal.
The book describes how Kerala managed to prevent the Nipah virus from becoming a full-fledged pandemic before Covid &mdash
Or

Also Read

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

High fever, long-lasting cough: Delhi under the grip of H3N2 virus

Zombie virus: What is it and how climate change can trigger its spread

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

2022: When India learnt to live with Covid as the virus eased its grip

Code red in the global supply chain

Management and chutzpah

Empire, ego and hot air

The voice of labour repressed and management during the pandemic

US Inc and the pandemic challenge

Topics : Coronavirus BOOK REVIEW nipah virus

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

End-to-End Encryption: Here's how it works, benefits and drawbacks

end-to-end encryption
3 min read
Premium

Balancing regulatory approaches

Regulation
6 min read
Premium

Fortifying food security

World Trade Organisation, WTO
3 min read
Premium

Increasing costs

Analysts attribute the poor corporate earnings to a slowdown in aggregate demand in the economy
3 min read

Sanofi India to demerge consumer health biz into a wholly-owned subsidiary

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Exit polls predict close BJP vs Cong fight

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Varun beverages
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon