On the Brink of Belief: A book on gender, religion, and the margins

A new anthology brings together 24 queer and trans writers from South Asia exploring faith, identity, and belonging under the editorship of poet Kazim Ali

On the Brink of Belief: Queer Writing from South Asia
On the Brink of Belief: Queer Writing from South Asia

Neha Kirpal New Delhi
On the Brink of Belief: Queer Writing from South Asia
Edited by Kazim Ali
Published by Penguin
231 pages, ₹499
  A new anthology of queer writing gathers varied voices of 24 emerging queer and trans writers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. A first-of-a-kind collection in which queerness meets faith, the central idea focuses on the subject of what it means to be queer and Muslim in a world increasingly hostile to both.
 
Emerging from The Queer Writers’ Room, a literary initiative by The Queer Muslim Project (TQMP) in collaboration with the International Writing Programme at the University of Iowa, the
