On the Brink of Belief: A book on gender, religion, and the margins

On the Brink of Belief: Queer Writing from South Asia

Edited by Kazim Ali

Published by Penguin

231 pages, ₹499

A new anthology of queer writing gathers varied voices of 24 emerging queer and trans writers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. A first-of-a-kind collection in which queerness meets faith, the central idea focuses on the subject of what it means to be queer and Muslim in a world increasingly hostile to both.