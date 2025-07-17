One in a Billion: Sonal Holland's journey of popularising wine in India

One in a Billion: Becoming India’s First Master of Wine By Sonal C Holland Published by Westland 195 pages ₹599

In 2016, Sonal C Holland became the first Indian to earn the title of Master of Wine (MW), the highest qualification in the world of wine. The coveted certification is conferred by the Institute of Masters of Wine via a rigorous three-stage programme — consisting of a preliminary exam, a main exam of theory and blind-tasting papers, as well as a 10,000-word research paper. Ever since, Ms Holland has been inspiring a whole new community of wine lovers in the country and