Vivek Banerji's book shows how to reap insight from information overload

Insight Edge: Crafting Breakthroughs in a World of Information Overload

By Vivek Banerji

Published by Hachette

368 pages ₹799

Information overload is that awful state in which we all find ourselves today, overwhelming us with the vast amount of information with which we are forced to deal. This sense of helplessness occurs when the volume and speed of incoming data exceed our cognitive processing capacity, leading to stress, reduced productivity and poor decision-making. With the internet, social media, and constant notifications, individuals and organisations face excessive choices and data streams, often struggling to identify what is relevant or true. Information overload can