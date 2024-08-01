Outsiders in the mainstream

The Great Wave: The Era of Radical Disruption and the Rise of the Outsider

Author: Michiko Kakutani

Publisher: Harper Collins

Pages: 256

Price: Rs 599

Michiko Kakutani, the Pulitzer Prize-winning former chief book critic of The New York Times, is out with a new book called The Great Wave: The Era of Radical Disruption and the Rise of the Outsider. It is an absorbing work of non-fiction built around the idea that we are living in “the era of the outsider” in fields as diverse as governance, business and the arts since people’s faith in traditional institutions has eroded. While elites