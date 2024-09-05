'People Called Ladakh' explores the region's diverse cultures, communities

PEOPLE CALLED LADAKH: Through the Lens of Culture and Everyday Lives

Author: Curated by Nisha Nair and Shashi Velath

Publisher: Westland

Price: Rs 599

Ladakh, with its people, rich customs and local stories and compelling landscape, is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating places to visit. But there is so much more beyond the region’s Instagram-worthy images of pristine blue waters, rugged mountains and divine monasteries. People Called Ladakh, the latest in the “People Called…” series of books, highlights the many varied and some little-known aspects of this fascinating region. The 32 pieces in the anthology cover a wide range