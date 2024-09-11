A pointless epitaph: Clumsy retelling mars Coomar Narain scandal revisit

A Singular Spy: The Untold Story of Coomar Narain

Author: Kallol Bhattacherjee

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: xiv+186

Price: Rs 499

“...It cannot be claimed that A Singular Spy will answer all the questions related to the Coomar Narain spy scandal, but it is an attempt to provide a complete picture and give honest answers to some of the lingering questions,” says Kallol Bhattacherjee, the author of the book under review in an afterword to the volume. But he does not even attempt to raise a more important question: Why tell a tale of an affair 40 years after it came to