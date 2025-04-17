Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Poonam Agarwal's book 'India Inked' decodes India's electoral practices

Poonam Agarwal's book 'India Inked' decodes India's electoral practices

Poonam Agarwal offers an excellent account of the supposedly politics-agnostic electoral bonds for anyone wanting to understand how a part of India's election system works - and how it is undermined

India Inked: Elections in the World’s Largest Democracy
Premium

India Inked: Elections in the World’s Largest Democracy

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Inked: Elections in the World’s Largest Democracy
Author: Poonam Agarwal
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Pages:  221
Price: ₹799
  Jujitsu is a method of fighting that makes use of few or no weapons and employs paralysing blows to subdue a usually armed opponent, leveraging the opponent’s weight. A reporter is a bit like a jujitsu fighter, a puny warrior battling to tell the real story against the might of the state. Poonam Agarwal’s account of how she finessed the system to lay bare the truth behind the supposedly politics-agnostic electoral bonds is an inspiring example of how as a reporter she used entirely legal tools available
Topics : BOOK REVIEW books Book reading Electoral reforms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon