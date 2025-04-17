Poonam Agarwal's book 'India Inked' decodes India's electoral practices

India Inked: Elections in the World’s Largest Democracy

Author: Poonam Agarwal

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: 221

Price: ₹799

Jujitsu is a method of fighting that makes use of few or no weapons and employs paralysing blows to subdue a usually armed opponent, leveraging the opponent’s weight. A reporter is a bit like a jujitsu fighter, a puny warrior battling to tell the real story against the might of the state. Poonam Agarwal’s account of how she finessed the system to lay bare the truth behind the supposedly politics-agnostic electoral bonds is an inspiring example of how as a reporter she used entirely legal tools available