Business Standard
Home / Book / Potrait of a German refugee who became key to India's artistic awakening

Potrait of a German refugee who became key to India's artistic awakening

Reema Desai's book shows political cartoonist Rudolf Von Leyden championing the works of Krishnaji Howlaji Ara, M F Husain and others much before they became legendary on the international art circuit

book
Premium

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
The Catalyst: Rudolf Von Leyden and India’s Artistic Awakening
Author: Reema Desai (née Gehi)
Publisher:   Speaking Tiger
Pages: 216 
Price: Rs 799

“How does a German, part-Jewish man end up in India ahead of the Second World War and become the ‘kingpin’ of an art movement?” asks arts writer and researcher Reema Desai in her introduction to The Catalyst: Rudolf Von Leyden and India’s Artistic Awakening.

The entire book is an answer to this question. It focuses on political cartoonist Rudolf Von Leyden (1908-1983), aka Rudi, and his role as an art critic, championing the work of Krishnaji Howlaji Ara, Maqbool

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon