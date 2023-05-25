close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Power and diplomacy: An insider's eye view

This is a most readable book by a discerning eyewitness but also a key participant at "centres of power"

Shyam Saran
Book cover
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Centres of Power: My Years in the Prime Minister’s Office and Security Council  
Author: Chinmaya R Gharekhan
Publisher: Rupa
Or

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

India's tryst with parliamentary democracy

The Raja of Big Things

Living the life, energy efficiently

The Emperor syndrome

Indo-Pak: The more things change…

9/11, crime & punishment

Maulana Azad: Proud Indian, proud Muslim

Hong Kong beyond the divides

Film studies for your first show

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Literature

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Power and diplomacy: An insider's eye view

Book cover
5 min read

14th Clean Energy Ministerial to be held in Goa in July: Power Minister

On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm
1 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Telangana govt to distribute titles of over 0.4 mn acres lands to tribals

Real estate
2 min read

Kerala CM Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
3 min read

Most Popular

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon