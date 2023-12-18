Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pranab: A filial perspective

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter shares an unputdownable account of her father's diary - filled with entertaining anecdotes, priceless stories, and some controversial perspectives

Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers
Premium

Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers 
Author: Sharmistha Mukherjee
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 380
Price: Rs 795

This is one of those books in which you get to read two stories for the price of one. Sharmistha’s recollections of growing up as the daughter of one of India’s leading politicians, Pranab Mukherjee, who was  President of the country, its finance, external affairs, defence, and commerce minister, and a veteran Congressman, is as much her story as her father’s. It is charming, artless, and sometimes disingenuous. But it is a valuable account because it describes her father, a complex politician, from a different perspective.

Mukherjee 

Also Read

'Baba felt Rahul had the arrogance of his lineage minus their acumen'

Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Budget neckband earphones with ANC

Samsung to launch AI-powered Galaxy Book 4 notebooks this month: Report

EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Feature-packed earbuds better than segment peers

Weirdos of the cosmos

Hindutva's star culture warriors

Assam's multicultural identity

Animal instincts, human survival

Perfumed peregrinations

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Pranab Mukherjee president indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon