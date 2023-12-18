Pranab: A filial perspective

Price: Rs 795 This is one of those books in which you get to read two stories for the price of one. Sharmistha’s recollections of growing up as the daughter of one of India’s leading politicians, Pranab Mukherjee, who was President of the country, its finance, external affairs, defence, and commerce minister, and a veteran Congressman, is as much her story as her father’s. It is charming, artless, and sometimes disingenuous. But it is a valuable account because it describes her father, a complex politician, from a different perspective.

