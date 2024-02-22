Propaganda vs facts

Love Jihad And Other Fictions: Simple Facts To Counter Viral Falsehoods
Authors: Sreenivasan Jain, Mariyam Alavi, Supriya Sharma
Publisher: Aleph Book Company
Pages: 183
Price: Rs 799
The Hindu right wing has worked hard in recent years at keeping its propaganda germane to the political narrative. By the time its ideological rivals believe they have marshalled and disseminated the facts to dispel a set of myths it propagates, the Hindu right wing shapeshifts to stoke public rage or sympathy for another strand.
Take the growth of the Muslim and Christian populations. After decades, the Hindu right wing has accepted, when countered with Census data, that