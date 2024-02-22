Propaganda vs facts

Take the growth of the Muslim and Christian populations. After decades, the Hindu right wing has accepted, when countered with Census data, that

The Hindu right wing has worked hard in recent years at keeping its propaganda germane to the political narrative. By the time its ideological rivals believe they have marshalled and disseminated the facts to dispel a set of myths it propagates, the Hindu right wing shapeshifts to stoke public rage or sympathy for another strand.

Love Jihad And Other Fictions: Simple Facts To Counter Viral Falsehoods

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com