Proto: Laura Spinney's new book explores the journey of global PIE

Proto: How One Ancient Language Went Global By Laura Spinney Published by Harper Collins 342 pages ₹599

Across the ancient world, a powerful sky god once ruled supreme. Some ancient stories tell us that the universe emerged from him, others say that he was responsible for its creation with his partner, the Earth mother. The sky god, known by many names and whose identity morphed into many gods over time, spawned an army of minor and major gods and held the universe together with his shining eye and staff, or a lightning bolt and hammer or any other such divine accessory.

He was