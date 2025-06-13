Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Proto: Laura Spinney's new book explores the journey of global PIE

Proto: Laura Spinney's new book explores the journey of global PIE

Beyond the hypotheses of origin and its subsequent demise and immortalisation, there is a huge world of learning for anyone looking to understand the evolution of languages and even, humankind

Proto: How One Ancient Language Went Global
premium

Proto: How One Ancient Language Went Global

Arundhuti Dasgupta
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Proto: How One Ancient Language Went Global
By Laura Spinney
Published by Harper Collins
342 pages ₹599
 
 
Across the ancient world, a powerful sky god once ruled supreme. Some ancient stories tell us that the universe emerged from him, others say that he was responsible for its creation with his partner, the Earth mother. The sky god, known by many names and whose identity morphed into many gods over time, spawned an army of minor and major gods and held the universe together with his shining eye and staff, or a lightning bolt and hammer or any other such divine accessory.
 
He was
Topics : BOOK REVIEW books Book reading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon