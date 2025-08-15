Rain Dogs: Rohit Chawla's book reflects on stray dogs' fate and our bond

Rain Dogs
By Rohit Chawla
Published by HarperCollins India
Pages: 164
Price: ₹1999
On August 11, a Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and authorities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad to pick up stray dogs from all localities, and create dog shelters or pounds where they will be sterilised, dewormed and immunised. The court stated that the directive was meant to protect children, visually impaired people, the elderly, and homeless people living onthe streets from