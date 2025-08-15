Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Rain Dogs: Rohit Chawla's book reflects on stray dogs' fate and our bond

Rain Dogs: Rohit Chawla's book reflects on stray dogs' fate and our bond

Photographer and art director Rohit Chawla's book Rain Dogs gets to the heart of why human beings care about stray dogs, and what makes their blood boil when they imagine their fate

Book Cover
premium

Book Cover of Rain Dogs | Image: photo: Rain Dogs, HarperCollins

Chintan Girish Modi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rain Dogs
By Rohit Chawla 
Published by HarperCollins India 
Pages: 164
Price: ₹1999
 
On August 11, a Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and authorities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad to pick up stray dogs from all localities, and create dog shelters or pounds where they will be sterilised, dewormed and immunised. The court stated that the directive was meant to protect children, visually impaired people, the elderly, and homeless people living onthe streets from
Topics : Book Reviews Book Reviews & Features Stray dogs Book reading BOOK REVIEW Supreme Court Dogs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon