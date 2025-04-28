Monday, April 28, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Raisina Chronicles: A public square for global dialogue and debate

Raisina Chronicles: A public square for global dialogue and debate

This collection of essays by world leaders offers rich insights into key priorities in specific geographies and across the world

Book
Premium

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In their editors’ note to Raisina Chronicles: India’s Global Public Square, S Jaishankar and Samir Saran write: “The imperative of dialogue in polarised times is self-evident. And it has gained salience precisely because the promise of globalisation has been visibly broken.” The publication of the book celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Raisina Dialogue, an international conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics that has been convened in Delhi since 2016.
 
This platform, which brings together heads of state, government officials, policymakers, diplomats and leaders of intergovernmental organisations, along with business leaders, media persons, experts from the development sector and members of
Topics : Book BOOK REVIEW

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon