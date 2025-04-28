Raisina Chronicles: A public square for global dialogue and debate

In their editors’ note to Raisina Chronicles: India’s Global Public Square, S Jaishankar and Samir Saran write: “The imperative of dialogue in polarised times is self-evident. And it has gained salience precisely because the promise of globalisation has been visibly broken.” The publication of the book celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Raisina Dialogue, an international conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics that has been convened in Delhi since 2016.

This platform, which brings together heads of state, government officials, policymakers, diplomats and leaders of intergovernmental organisations, along with business leaders, media persons, experts from the development sector and members of