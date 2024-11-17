Rajdeep Sardesai's book decodes 2024 polls through many unknown stories

2024: The Election that Surprised India

Author: Rajdeep Sardesai

Publisher: Harper Collins

Pages: 528

Price: Rs 799

It is almost a ritual. After every general election since 2014, Rajdeep Sardesai has come out with a book trying to decode the mind of the Indian electorate. Voters have a discomfiting way of punishing those who claim to represent the club of electoral punditry. Mr Sardesai records some of that discomfiture with painful honesty, including star pollster Pradeep Gupta’s tears: He, along with most psephol­ogists, had forecast a higher than ever number for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections and wept on