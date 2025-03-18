Rakesh Batabyal's 'Idea of Order' examines European history, nationalism

IDEA OF ORDER: Perspectives from Central and Eastern Europe (1989-2022)

Author: Rakesh Batabyal

Publisher: KW Publishers

Pages: 227

Price: ₹1,680

Rakesh Batabyal has published his book at the right moment, when the European and global order created after the fall of the outer Soviet Empire in 1989 and of the Soviet Union in 1991 has broken down. From February 2022, Europe has been engulfed in the largest war since 1945, and because of the recent concessions by the Trump administration to Russia, the risk of an even greater war has increased. In the Baltic states, in Poland, Moldova, and even in Bosnia-Herzegovina and