Ramachandra Guha's new book is a must-read on India's history and nature

Speaking With Nature: The Origins of Indian Environmentalism

Author: Ramachandra Guha

Publisher: Fourth Estate

Pages: 406

Price: Rs 799

The premise of this collection of essays on prominent naturalists, mainly Indian, is notable, needed and quite frankly, inspirational. It contests effectively the widely held notions that love for nature and the creation and adoption of methods that help the environment are western constructs and inventions that India has adopted. Nor does it pander to the equally western idea of the “Noble Savage”, who by his or her daily behaviour has some spiritual connection with nature.

Ramachandra Guha has collected a formidable cast: Rabindranath Tagore,