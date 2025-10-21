Retain the Human Edge in an AI Age: Master the art of learning to learn

Human Edge in the AI Age: Eight Timeless Mantras for Success

by Nitin Seth Published by Penguin

496 pages ₹799

Technological breakthroughs don’t always live up to the hype. A decade ago, we were told that 3D printing will replace manufacturing of many types of products. A company even demonstrated building a house using a 3D printer. But we are still buying and using products made in factories. Yes, 3D printers have become more and more affordable and in consumer products marketing most designers use 3D printers to create prototypes, instead of wood or plastic moulds.