Rethinking India's BIT framework: A balancing act for investment growth

India's Bilateral Investment Treaties 2.0

Editor: James Nedumpara

Publisher: Springer Nature

Pages: 257

Price: Rs 15,999

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of making India an attractive place for foreign direct investment (FDI) with the objective of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047. A task force will be set up to examine the provisions of India’s model BIT 2015 to make appropriate recommendations. This arduous task requires expertise. This timely volume, India’s Bilateral Investment Treaties 2.0, edited by James J Nedumpara, head of the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), attempts to offer some well-researched suggestions.