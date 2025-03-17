Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satya Mohanty's 'Unpolitically Correct' exposes flaws in public policies

Satya Mohanty's 'Unpolitically Correct' exposes flaws in public policies

Retired bureaucrat Satya Mohanty's book aims to provoke outrage over policies that ignore public interest, exposing how new programmes are launched without ensuring integrity or inclusivity

Sanjeev S Ahluwalia
Sanjeev S Ahluwalia
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Author: Satya Mohanty
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 232
Price: ₹387
  This is an unusual book. Retired senior bureaucrats tend to ruminate gently on what might have been but wasn’t. It is rare to find one determinedly highlighting where the government stumbled or, worse, was willingly complacent in ignoring public interest or actively harming public interest for political gain. The author’s intention is to provoke readers’ outrage and goad them to question government decisions — a form of informed political action.
 
Should this book be taken seriously? The author bears no ill will towards the government. He did well
