Satya Mohanty's 'Unpolitically Correct' exposes flaws in public policies

Unpolitically correct: The Politics and Economics of Governance

Author: Satya Mohanty

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 232

Price: ₹387

This is an unusual book. Retired senior bureaucrats tend to ruminate gently on what might have been but wasn’t. It is rare to find one determinedly highlighting where the government stumbled or, worse, was willingly complacent in ignoring public interest or actively harming public interest for political gain. The author’s intention is to provoke readers’ outrage and goad them to question government decisions — a form of informed political action.