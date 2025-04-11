Friday, April 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / Sumana Roy's book traces Bengal writers' empathy with plants, objects

Sumana Roy's book traces Bengal writers' empathy with plants, objects

Phloem plays a similar role for Plant Thinkers of Twentieth-Century Bengal

Plant Thinkers of Twentieth-Century Bengal

A K Bhattacharya
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Plant Thinkers of Twentieth-Century Bengal
Author: Sumana Roy
Publisher: Oxford
Pages: 204  Price: ₹995
  Sumana Roy has chosen to title the introductory chapter of her book “Phloem” rather than Preface or Introduction. Choosing this noun instead of the more functional descriptors is unusual, but not if you are a botanist by training or an avid follower of Roy’s writings, enriched as they are with the idea of celebrating plants as living beings. Phloem means the “material in a plant containing very small tubes that carry sugars produced in the leaves around the plant”. 
A preface helps convey to the reader the key elements
