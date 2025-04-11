Sumana Roy's book traces Bengal writers' empathy with plants, objects

Plant Thinkers of Twentieth-Century Bengal

Author: Sumana Roy

Publisher: Oxford

Pages: 204 Price: ₹995

Sumana Roy has chosen to title the introductory chapter of her book “Phloem” rather than Preface or Introduction. Choosing this noun instead of the more functional descriptors is unusual, but not if you are a botanist by training or an avid follower of Roy’s writings, enriched as they are with the idea of celebrating plants as living beings. Phloem means the “material in a plant containing very small tubes that carry sugars produced in the leaves around the plant”.