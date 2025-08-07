Superbloom: Nicholas Carr book says more communication isn't always better

Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart

By Nicholas Carr

Published by WW Norton

272 pages ₹2,240

The subtitle of Nicholas Carr’s Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart is a pithy expression of the book’s central tenet. Mr Carr borrows the metaphor of superbloom from the phenomenon of excessive blooming of poppies in the Temescal Mountains, California in 2019. This phenomenon went on to become an internet sensation through #superbloom, and Mr Carr uses it as a metaphor for the era of excessive information, connectivity and communication in which we live. Then, with the help of history, he sets out