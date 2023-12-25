Teachable moments in unrestrained capitalism

If recent Bollywood films like Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail and Varun Grover’s All India Rank impressed you with their critique of India’s broken education system, get ready to be shaken up by a non-fiction book that paints a far gloomier picture than you have seen before. It shows how parents who want to give their children a sound education for a secure financial future and social mobility are fooled by people who know how to prey on their anxieties.

The Learning Trap: How Byju’s Took Indian Edtech for a Ride Author: Pradip K Saha

