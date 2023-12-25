Sensex (    %)
                        
Teachable moments in unrestrained capitalism

The book is an intriguing study of a company that promised to revolutionise Indian education but ended up dealing a massive blow to the very sector of which it was seen as a leader

The Learning Trap
The Learning Trap: How Byju’s Took Indian Edtech for a Ride

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
The Learning Trap: How Byju’s Took Indian Edtech for a Ride
Author: Pradip K Saha
Publisher: Juggernaut Books
Pages: 280
Price: Rs 399

If recent Bollywood films like Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail and Varun Grover’s All India Rank impressed you with their critique of India’s broken education system, get ready to be shaken up by a non-fiction book that paints a far gloomier picture than you have seen before. It shows how parents who want to give their children a sound education for a secure financial future and social mobility are fooled by people who know how to prey on their anxieties.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon