Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The argumentative, humanist Muslim

A more than five decades old book has become a modern classic on Muslim politics in India, and its relevance today more vital than ever

Muslim Politics in India, Hamid Dalwai
Premium

Muslim Politics in India

Hilal Ahmed
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
Muslim Politics in India
Author: Hamid Dalwai (translator: Dilip Chitre)
Publisher: Vintage Penguin Random House
Pages: 144
Price: Rs 499


This is an extraordinary book by an equally extraordinary author. Hamid Umar Dalwai was primarily an activist, who was born in Maharashtra in 1932. He joined the Socialist Party in the 1960s. As a committed secular-modernist Dalwai devoted himself to initiating radical social reforms among Muslims. He was deeply critical of postcolonial Muslim leadership, including the so-called nationalist Muslims associated with the Congress. Dalwai campaigned against the practice of triple talaq and polygamy and even demanded a common civil law for all citizens

Also Read

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

IPL 2024 auction: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed to SRH for Mayank Dagar

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

Coming of age in the City

Marquez's unsatisfying goodbye

Born to be wild

The genius in his labyrinth

How to teach history

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Muslims Muslim votes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon