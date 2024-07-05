Business Standard
The art of a reformer

When Rukmini Devi was seriously ill, she refused to take medicines tested on animals and opted for Chinese and Tibetan medicines, acupressure and acupuncture.

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:19 AM IST
Rukmini Devi Arundale: Arts Revivalist and Institution Builder
Author:  V R Devika
Publisher: Niyogi Books
Pages: 228
Price: Rs 299

V R Devika’s biography Rukmini Devi Arundale: Arts Revivalist and Institution Builder is the latest in a series of books called “Pioneers of Modern India” published by Niyogi Books.
 
Rukmini Devi (1904-1986), the founder of Kalakshetra, a performing arts academy in Chennai, is often described as a pioneer because of her work with Bharatanatyam that has been widely appreciated across the globe. However, as Ms Devika notes, she is also criticised for “learning an art form (Sadir) that was exclusively practised

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:19 AM IST

