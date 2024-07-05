The art of a reformer

Rukmini Devi Arundale: Arts Revivalist and Institution Builder

Author: V R Devika

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Pages: 228

Price: Rs 299

V R Devika’s biography Rukmini Devi Arundale: Arts Revivalist and Institution Builder is the latest in a series of books called “Pioneers of Modern India” published by Niyogi Books.



Rukmini Devi (1904-1986), the founder of Kalakshetra, a performing arts academy in Chennai, is often described as a pioneer because of her work with Bharatanatyam that has been widely appreciated across the globe. However, as Ms Devika notes, she is also criticised for “learning an art form (Sadir) that was exclusively practised