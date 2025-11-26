Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The Art of Spending Money: Housel warns against spending for status

The Art of Spending Money: Housel warns against spending for status

People, says Mr Housel, rarely make grave spending mistakes when trying to meet basic needs. Misjudgments arise once they graduate to the realm of discretionary spending

The Art of Spending Money: Simple choices for a richer life
premium

The Art of Spending Money: Simple choices for a richer life

Sanjay Kumar Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Art of Spending Money: Simple choices for a richer life
by Morgan Housel
Published by Harriman House
254 pages ₹318
 
Personal finance literature typically focuses on topics like saving, debt reduction, investing, and wealth accumulation. Morgan Housel, whose first two books collectively sold more than 11 million copies, has chosen a topic for his third that is highly relevant amid growing prosperity: How to spend money wisely. 
People, says Mr Housel, rarely make grave spending mistakes when trying to meet basic needs. Misjudgments arise once they graduate to the
Topics : Book Reviews Book Reviews & Features books
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon