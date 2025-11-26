The Art of Spending Money: Housel warns against spending for status

The Art of Spending Money: Simple choices for a richer life

by Morgan Housel

Published by Harriman House

254 pages ₹318

Personal finance literature typically focuses on topics like saving, debt reduction, investing, and wealth accumulation. Morgan Housel, whose first two books collectively sold more than 11 million copies, has chosen a topic for his third that is highly relevant amid growing prosperity: How to spend money wisely.

People, says Mr Housel, rarely make grave spending mistakes when trying to meet basic needs. Misjudgments arise once they graduate to the