The CEO Mindset: Shiv Shivakumar puts behaviour at the heart of leadership

THE CEO MINDSET

By Shiv Shivakumar

Published by Penguin

240 pages ₹599

This is not the first book on leadership. The bookshops are overflowing with umpteen leadership books. Readers are intrigued about which ones to read, and later, to contemplate whether they learnt anything useful. Leadership books pose a dilemma as much as leadership itself does! This comment should not be interpreted as meaning that such books are of no value. It merely implies that there are multiple leadership lessons that are possible for successful leaders to share. There are books that teach you lessons from sports, from mythology, from political leaders,