The debt trap saga

The Dirty Dozen

Author: N Sundaresha Subramanian

Publisher: Pan Macmillan India

Pages: 292

Price: Rs 499

Over the past decade, the Indian financial markets have been the toast of investors. The domestic stock markets have outperformed most global peers. India’s market value —which first hit $1 trillion only in 2007— hit $5 trillion this month. The country is the world’s fourth-largest market now, after the US, China and Japan. A booming stock market reflects the fact that the country’s corporate sector has performed well. The equity side of the market is often discussed but the debt side of the business doesn’t get