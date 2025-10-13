The Dravidian Pathway: Book traces evolution of Tamil identity and politics

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This deeply researched book seeks to answer these questions, unravelling methodological challenges and dissecting the various components that go into the making of identity

The Dravidian Pathway: How the DMK redefined power and identity in South India
The Dravidian Pathway: How the DMK redefined power and identity in South India

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

The Dravidian Pathway: How the DMK redefined power and identity in South India
by Vignesh Rajahmani
Published by Westland Books
276 pages ₹799
  When does a social movement become a political party? How does ideology translate into practical politics? How does identity shape power politics? Some answers lie in the birth, evolution and growth of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a political party founded in 1949 that has endured in Tamil Nadu and beyond. This deeply researched book seeks to answer these questions, unravelling methodological challenges and dissecting the various components that go into the making of identity. 
