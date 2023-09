New complexities in Dalit assertion

India's place in the new world order

The write side of history

The problem with index funds

EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Feature-packed earbuds better than segment peers

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

THE RIGOR OF ANGELS: Borges, Heisenberg, Kant, and the Ultimate Nature of Reality

THE RIGOR OF ANGELS

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com