Home / Book / The Feminisms of Our Mothers: How one woman's step sparked progress

This anthology successfully subverts the social dynamics of men and women in patriarchy, and centres women as the subjects of their exploration

Akankshya Abismruta
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Editor: Daanika Kamal
Publisher: Zubaan Books
Pages: 204
Price: ₹595   
This book is a collection of 20 essays written by various lawyers, civil servants, human rights advocates, public figures, academics and influencers of Pakistani descent. It explores the “experiences and interpretations of what feminism may mean to Pakistani women through reflective conversations on the joys and conflicts of mother-daughter relationships, offering a lens through which our own feminisms are understood within the intergenerational context of a shared struggle”.  These essays connect women across generations who witnessed two very different women’s movements in Pakistan in 1983 against
