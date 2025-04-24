The Feminisms of Our Mothers: How one woman's step sparked progress

The Feminisms of Our Mothers

Editor: Daanika Kamal

Publisher: Zubaan Books

Pages: 204

This book is a collection of 20 essays written by various lawyers, civil servants, human rights advocates, public figures, academics and influencers of Pakistani descent. It explores the “experiences and interpretations of what feminism may mean to Pakistani women through reflective conversations on the joys and conflicts of mother-daughter relationships, offering a lens through which our own feminisms are understood within the intergenerational context of a shared struggle”. These essays connect women across generations who witnessed two very different women’s movements in Pakistan in 1983 against

