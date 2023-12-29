The forgotten revolutionary

Fugitive of Empire: Rash Behari Bose, Japan and the Indian Independence Struggle

Author: Joseph McQuade

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: Rs 999

Pages: 336



Joseph McQuade’s book rescues Rash Behari Bose from relative obscurity. Very few people know of this Bose’s activities, which are perpetually under the shadow of the daredevilry of the other more famous Bose, Subhas Chandra. The lives of the two Boses came to overlap, albeit briefly. And both saw Japan as their safe haven against the onslaughts of the British Empire.

The background of Rash Behari Bose bore none of the marks of privilege and distinction that were so