Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / 'Mango: A Global History' explores the global appeal of 'bathroom fruit'

'Mango: A Global History' explores the global appeal of 'bathroom fruit'

Often called a 'full-body experience' to eat, this book on the mango's history can be enjoyed just as much by those raised on fresh fruit as by those who first tasted it in preserved form

Mango: A Global History
premium

Mango: A Global History

Sneha Pathak
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mango: A Global History
By Constance L Kirker and Mary Newman
Published by Macmillan
184 pages  ₹599
  Constance L Kirker and Mary Newman’s book Mango: A Global History is part of the Edible Series, which has featured books on items of food and drink ranging from apple to yoghurt. In Mango: A Global History, Dr Kirker and Dr Newman take their readers on a global tour of the fruit and, in the process, they cover various aspects of the fruit’s production, its consumption around the world, and its presence in the life and culture of various regions where the fruit has been cultivated
Topics : Climate Change fruit Mango BOOK REVIEW Book reading BS Reads
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon