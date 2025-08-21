'Mango: A Global History' explores the global appeal of 'bathroom fruit'

Mango: A Global History

By Constance L Kirker and Mary Newman

Published by Macmillan

184 pages ₹599

Constance L Kirker and Mary Newman’s book Mango: A Global History is part of the Edible Series, which has featured books on items of food and drink ranging from apple to yoghurt. In Mango: A Global History, Dr Kirker and Dr Newman take their readers on a global tour of the fruit and, in the process, they cover various aspects of the fruit’s production, its consumption around the world, and its presence in the life and culture of various regions where the fruit has been cultivated